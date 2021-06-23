(Shenandoah) -- After 15 months, Shenandoah's movie theater is back in business.
Final preparations continue for the reopening of the Legacy 3 Theater at 712 West Sheridan Avenue Friday evening. Shenandoah's City Council and members of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's Board of Directors took a behind-the-scenes tour of the renovated theater prior to Tuesday night's regular council meeting. Shawn Metzler is operations manager with Main Street Theatres, the company operating the theater. Metzler tells KMA News moviegoers returning to the theater will notice some major improvements.
"We have all new reclining seats in all three of the auditoriums that are here," said Metzler, "as well as an updated concession stand, a remodeled look--new fresh paint inside the lobby. Then, we did some work on the roof--repairing some old, old roof stuff we had before. Then, we did some work on the air conditioning units."
Metzler says the reclining seats are similar to those found in other movie houses across the country. He says the seats add to the viewing experience.
"It's a really great comfortable chair," he said. "You can lounge back, and relax, and enjoy a film which is meant to be seen inside an auditorium, inside of a black room with good sounds and great picture, and just a great experience, overall, inside a theater."
Moviegoers will also notice changes to the theater's concession stand. Metzler says Legacy 3 will serve alcohol in the future.
"We'll be offering some beer and wine, some mixed drinks in a can," said Metzler. "All really cool, really easy. Yeah, it's going to be something that is offered that is longtime overdue, and it's a lot of fun for people to go out and enjoy a beer, enjoy a movie."
Like other movie theaters, Legacy 3 closed in March of last year due to COVID-19. And, theaters nationwide face the challenge from streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max offering films and other programs at home. But, with movie companies producing and releasing more films in recent months, Metzler believes patrons will return to theaters in Shenandoah and elsewhere.
"The streaming services and everything else," he said, "that's something that is its own thing. We don't really take too much light to it. We look at it as people that are consuming that are going to consume it. As long as we have good, quality films to consume inside the theater, I think people are going to come out and enjoy it."
Shows this first weekend include "Fast 9"--the latest installment of the "Fast and Furious" saga, "Peter Rabbit II: The Runaway," and "A Quiet Place Part II." Showtimes and other information is available on the Legacy 3 Theater's Facebook page, or through acxcinemas.com.