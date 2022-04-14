(Clarinda) -- The Drake University Agricultural Law Center is presenting a series of workshops around the state, with one taking place in KMAland.
The workshops called “Law for Iowa Landowners” are being held in Marion, Clarinda, Centerville, Okoboji, and Des Moines. The seminars are part of an educational grant Drake received from the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service. Founding director of Drake’s Ag Law Center Professor Neil Hamilton will be hosting the workshops. Speaking on the Wednesday KMA “Morning Show,” Professor Hamilton says his goal is to better familiarize landowners on what’s required of them.
“Part of my thinking with this grant was you have to get a license and study a book and take a test to drive a car, but you can end up owning a section of land and never have any direct education about how the law may impact you,” said Hamilton. “And I think it’s better that all landowners have some familiarity with the law and their rights and obligations to their neighbors and to others.”
Landowners that attend will be able to get answers to common questions on how to better care for their property. Topics of discussion include fence laws, water quality and conservation, and farm leasing. While Hamilton says the workshops cater towards newer owners, more experienced ones could also find them beneficial.
“I think most of the folks that might attend will be people that had land in their families for a long time like my family had over in Adams County,” said Hamilton. “There are a number of issues in the law that don’t change a whole lot. Fence law is pretty much like fence law was 60 years ago, but there are new issues that come along.”
The seminars are free to attend, and each attendee will be provided with a workbook. If you’re unable to make it in-person, Hamilton says that the Drake Ag Law website will have recordings along with other useful resources for landowners.
“For people who aren’t able to attend, we’ll have the seminar posted on our website,” said Hamilton. “Along with that, there are also 22 videos that are on that same website that are called ‘Law for Landowners.’ If people can’t come to the seminar, there are lots of good materials on our website about law for landowners.”
The Clarinda workshop will be held at the Clarinda City Library on April 20 and starts at 9 AM. You can register for the event as well as check out additional educational materials at aglawcenter.wp.drake.edu. You can hear the full interview with Professor Neil Hamilton here: