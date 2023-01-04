(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- It's a new year and new legislators for monthly legislative briefings in KMAland.
Schedules have been announced for at least two events in Page County. Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials host one such briefing January 28th at 8 a.m. at the Shenandoah Public Safety Center's Bricker Room, featuring State Senator Tom Shipley and State Representative Tom Moore. Shipley joins State Representative Devon Wood at a similar briefing at 10 that morning at Clarinda's Lied Public Library. Wood, who was elected to the Iowa House's 17th District seat in November's general elections, succeeds former State Representative Cecil Dolecheck, who retired from the legislature following last year's session. Though she previously served as a legislative clerk in her high school and college years, Wood tells KMA News she still has a lot to learn about the Statehouse.
"One of the things I never really worked with anyone on as a clerk were some of those examples of presentations or materials that were prepared," said Wood, "and some of the in-depth sections of the budget. I would see bills come across my desk, or my bosses, or work on filing and preparing notes on a few pieces of legislation for them, but obviously, there's quite a bit of legislation that moves through that building, and there were certain pieces and types that I didn't see as often as others."
Under redistricting, Moore now serves the Iowa House's 18th District, covering all of Cass and Montgomery counties and the northern and western portions of Page County. The Griswold Republican was asked what advice he would give new lawmakers such as Wood. Moore says newbies should consider their first year as a learning experience.
"You could even say your first term as a legislator is a total learning process," said Moore. "So, find a good mentor--she'll have good mentors around her--do a lot of listening, but don't be afraid to voice your opinion, as well."
We posed that same question to Shipley, who now serves the Iowa Senate's 19th district, covering Adams, Cass, Montgomery, Page, Ringgold and Taylor counties, plus all but the northeastern section of Union County. Like others entering new jobs, Shipley says incoming legislators should listen intently.
"That really doesn't apply to the legislature," said Shipley. "That applies really to any new undertaking when you're dealing with people. In any new job you take, the best thing to do is just be quiet, and listen and learn, and ask questions, and not come into something thinking, 'I've got this already figured out,' because you'll just end up being very disappointed when that happens."
Other legislative briefings are scheduled in both communities February 25th and March 25th at the same times and locations. All three lawmakers made their comments in recent editions of KMA's "Morning Line" program.