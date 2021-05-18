(Des Moines) -- Following weeks of intense negotiations, Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate, as well as Governor Kim Reynolds, have struck an agreement on a tax reform package that shifts mental health funding in the state.
The Senate passed the large reform package Monday night, with all Republicans and two Democrats voting for the proposal. The main sticking point of the proposal was a section that would shift funding for the state's mental health services away from property taxes and to the state's general fund. Senate Republicans and Reynolds had agreed on the plan, while House Republicans wanted more guardrails in place for the transition. The two sides reached an agreement this week, according to State Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs.
"While this session has gone longer than previous sessions, it's for a good reason," said Dawson. "At the beginning of the session, when Iowa was seeing a second wave in the pandemic, there was much uncertainty including if we'd see a drop in state revenues. Since January, we have more clarity and the environment has improved, which we now see an Iowa economy roaring back with record surpluses."
Also included in the bill is the removal of triggers for income tax cuts passed in 2018, meaning the cuts will take place in 2023 regardless of state revenue.
"Over the course of implementing this bill, we are delivering Iowans over a $1 billion tax cut through accelerating income tax cuts and providing relief to property tax increases for a vast, vast majority of hard-working Iowans," said Dawson. "While we are cutting taxes, we are equally being big and bold in addressing mental health by revamping our mental health funding system so that every Iowan, regardless of zip code, will be treated the same, all while providing mental health/telehealth parity for all Iowans and providers."
The bill also includes a five-year phase out of the inheritance tax in the state. Dawson says the agreement puts Iowa on solid economic footing heading out of the pandemic.
"It's taken a bit longer to get here, folks, simply because we wanted to stand firm in our principles and make sure we got this thing done right," said Dawson. "This is big, it's bold and while other states limp out of this pandemic, Iowa is setting the example accelerating out of this pandemic with policies that launch this state forward."
The bill now heads to the House for their approval. The legislation clears the way for lawmakers to finish approving departmental budgets and adjourn the 2021 session.