(Des Moines) -- Iowans opposed to using eminent domain in acquiring land for carbon pipeline projects are making their feelings known.
Legislators and landowners gathered at a rally outside the Statehouse Tuesday morning, calling for legislation that would curtail the use of the legal maneuver to acquire property for proposed carbon sequestration projects--including Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express pipeline planned for western Iowa. State Senator Jeff Taylor sponsors Senate File 101, which would repeal eminent domain authority for hazardous liquid pipelines, and give the Iowa Utilities Board authority to implement certain controls over such projects to protect landowners. Among other things, the Sioux County Republican says carbon pipeline projects don't meet the constitutional definition of public use.
"We know the difference between a public utility and a private money-making venture," said Taylor. "That's what these pipelines are--they're not a public utility. You can have private companies laying pipelines, electrical lines, all kinds of different things, but it produces a service--a direct service or product that the public is using. Nobody's going to be using the CO2 that's piped through this pipeline."
State Representatitve Helena Hayes supports a separate bill recently clearing an Iowa House subcommittee requiring 90% approval from landowners before granting eminent domain. Hayes, a Mahaska County Republican, also attacked a recent Iowa Renewable Fuels Association study claiming blocking pipeline projects would hurt the state's ethanol industry.
"It pits you," said Hayes. "You either have to choose to support the ethanol industry--which you do--or try to take a stand for your own personal property rights. That's not fair, because there are options, and you guys know that. So, we need to be hearing the narrative about what are the options. Ethanol can still survive in Iowa without the pipeline."
Results of the IRFA study released last week indicated that 75% of the state's ethanol production would contract or migrate out of the state, leading many plants to shut down.