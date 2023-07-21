(Shenandoah) -- After nearly a quarter of a century, M-A-Y Mentoring's first coordinator is stepping down.
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah School Board accepted the resignation of Kim Leininger, effective September 1st. Leininger is leaving to accept the mental health student services coordinator's position with the Essex and Hamburg School Districts. Leininger talked about her new job on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
"I'm going to be working with students directly," said Leininger, "and teachers, their staff and their families, for some of those students who maybe have had some challenges or barriers that we can kind of help them with. I have no mental health certification or licensure. This job is just more or less working with students to support and encourage them--which is exactly what we've done in the M-A-Y Mentoring Program. It's just that I'll be focused on working directly with students, instead of the more administrative duties."
Leininger says mental health issues among students came to the forefront following COVID-19. But, she says other factors impact young people mentally, including technology.
"Technology has played a big part of this, too," she said. "While technology is wonderful, and very beneficial, it kind of have its down side. Students kind of feel isolated, and isolation leads to depression. When students are on devices as many hours as they are, it's not the same as those face-to-face personal relationships."
Founded by former KMA President Ed May Jr., the program matches Shenandoah School District students with an adult mentor. M-A-Y is an acronym for Mentoring Affects Youth. Leininger joined the program in March, 2000 after earning a bachelor of science degree in home and social services administration from Bellevue University.
"Right about the time that I finished my degree," said Leininger, "I was hearing talk of Shenandoah wanting to have a mentoring program. That is exactly the kind of thing I wanted to do--particularly because in my situation, I knew how those people that were my mentors supported me and encouraged me, and I was aware that there's students out there that needed more of that. Even if they have some in their lives, more support, more encouragement is always a good thing. So, I kind of researched mentoring, and kind of looked into what Shenandoah schools was kind of considering."
From the original mentees, M-A-Y Mentoring has grown in the number of students served.
"We started out with about 20 matches," she said. "Currently, we have about 46 matches. That's probably not as many as we could have, because I think at any given time, there's probably well over 100 students who could benefit from that type of program. But, it's always a little bit hard to recruit enough mentors for that."
Over the years, the program has expanded to serve a greater number of students, including Links to LNX--a e-mentoring program for all students in 9th grade language arts, the MC2 Club--which offers "group mentoring" services to Shenandoah High sophomores, juniors and seniors, and Mustang Mentors--an elective class for juniors and seniors who mentor younger students at the elementary or middle school levels. Leininger will assist the school district in the search for her successor. You can hear the full interview with Kim Leininger with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page.