(Lenox-Griswold) -- At least one KMAland superintendent is reacting to new guidelines on coronavirus-related quarantines and face coverings.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Tuesday morning announced an adjustment in Iowa Department of Public Health recommendations. Under the new recommendations, persons in close contact with someone infected with coronavirus do not need to quarantine if both individuals were wearing masks. Reynolds says the change is based on frustrations expressed by school officials across the state on how students are quarantined--despite stringent COVID-19 protocols in place.
Dave Henrichs is superintendent of the Lenox and Griswold School Districts. Henrichs tells KMA News the state's new recommendations are a change from previous guidelines.
"Prior to this new guideline," said Henrichs, "was if exposure took place, again, six feet for 15 or more minutes, any type of face coverings or PPE did not impact the necessity to quarantine. The new guidance states that if both the person tested positive, and the person exposed, if both of those individuals had their face masks on, then quarantine is not required for the impacted person. Obviously, the person who tested positive still has to be out for 10 days."
As a result of the new recommendation, Henrichs says he will ask the Lenox and Griswold School Boards about a potential mask mandate in both districts' buildings. Four cases have been reported in the Lenox district the past few days. Two student cases were reported Saturday, followed by an additional student on Sunday. A non-teaching staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday. Henrichs says Lenox is following strict protocols with all four cases.
"It all starts with the person who tested positive," he said. "You have to determine when symptoms started, and the clock kind of goes back two days prior to where symptoms started. So, you go from that point to where you receive the notification of the positive tests, and then backtrack during that timeframe any exposure--which is defined as within six feet for 15 or more minutes."
Once contact tracing is completed, and exposed individuals are identified, families are then contacted, and must quarantine for 14 days, starting at the time of exposure. Henrichs says about 70 students are impacted by the three student cases. Henrichs says procedures at both districts include stringent mitigation efforts.
"We have our Return to Learn plan strategies in place," said Henrichs, "where we disinfect the entire building every day. At both schools presently, masks are recommended, but not required. We wipe down surfaces multiple times a day, so many of the same things all the other districts are doing. We have barriers for our lunch tables that help separate across-the-table contamination--so many of those things."
While saying switching to remote learning is not under consideration at Lenox right now, Henrichs says the situation impacted school activities--a JV football game was canceled, while volleyball was suspended for two weeks. While no COVID cases have been confirmed at Griswold, Henrichs says several students were sent home because they were exhibiting symptoms. JV football at Griswold was canceled on Monday because of students out with COVID-like symptoms. Henrichs compliments instructors and staff members at both districts for coronavirus mitigation efforts. However, he warns Lenox and Griswold must continue its diligence with the virus, moving forward.