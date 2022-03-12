(Lenox) -- A Lenox man faces charges for driving while suspended following a Saturday traffic stop.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office reports 33-year-old Kevin Jungers of Lenox was arrested Saturday at 316 South Brooks Street in Lenox. Authorities say Jungers was stopped for an expired registration and was taken into custody for driving under suspension. During the stop, drug paraphernalia was located in plain view and a search of Jungers' car was conducted.
Jungers was released on a summons to appear in court before a magistrate.