(Lenox) -- A Lenox man faces meth distribution charges following his arrest Tuesday.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies located and arrested 36-year-old Samuel Chaney on an outstanding warrant. Chaney is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine -- a Class C felony.
Authorities say the charges stem from an ongoing investigation into the distribution of narcotics in the county. Chaney was taken to the Taylor County Jail on no bond pending an initial appearance.