(Maryville) -- A Lenox man was arrested in Maryville Wednesday.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old John Fraley of Lenox was arrested Wednesday and charged in Missouri with 1st Degree Kidnapping and 1st Degree Domestic Abuse Assault. Taylor County Deputies began looking for a 2021 Silver Ford EcoSport after being notified of a possible assault and kidnapping. Fraley was said to have assaulted his father at an unknown location and was holding him against his will.
Deputies along with other area law enforcement located the vehicle at a hotel in Maryville and were able to apprehend Fraley while providing safety to the victim.
Fraley was transported to the Nodaway County Jail and is being held on no bond.