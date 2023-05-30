(Lenox) -- A Lenox city park sustained damage in a single-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Lenox Pocket Park for damage that occurred overnight. Following an investigation, authorities say shortly before 2 a.m. a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by 39-year-old Miguel Zapata of Lenox, was southbound on Main Street when it collided with the park's landscaping. The Sheriff's Office says damage occurred to the landscaping and Lenox town clock and Zapata's vehicle came to rest on the south planter. Authorities say Zapata proceeded to remove the truck and left the scene without notifying proper authority or the city of Lenox.
The Sheriff's Office says citations are being issued for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to have insurance in an accident.