(Lenox) -- For the 77th year, the Lenox Rodeo is back in action this weekend.
Starting tonight, July 21, and running through July 23, rodeo fans will be able to check out a number of different shows and attractions. The Lenox Rodeo has been going strong for close to eight decades, and promises to be back and better than ever this year. Jim Miller works with the Lenox Stock and Saddle Club to help put on the event. He says there'll be lots of high-energy action over the next three days.
"We'll start out with the bareback riding, team roping, saddle bronc, calf roping, over 40 breakaway roping, team roping, bulldogging, and of course the last event you always end any rodeo with is the bull riding," said Miller.
The rodeo concludes on Saturday night with a dance on Main Street, featuring a performance by the Anthony Hoester Band.
The Lenox Rodeo got its roots as a charity horse show for World War II veterans. As it's grown, the rodeo has become a sanctioned event by the United Rodeo Association and the Iowa Rodeo Cowboys. Miller says that being part of those prestigious circuits has helped add to the notoriety of the Lenox showcase.
"We've been very blessed with that," said Miller. "We've been the URA Rodeo of the Year 12 times out of the last 15 years, so we've had a good run."
The rodeo starts each night at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-12, and free for children under 5. More information is available by calling 641-344-5867. You can hear the full interview with Jim Miller below.