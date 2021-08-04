(Lenox) -- Students and instructors in the Lenox School District will start the new academic year in a construction zone.
Work continues on a number of construction projects connected to a $9.9 million bond issue approved by the district's voters in March of 2020. Lenox School Superintendent Dave Heinrichs tells KMA News some parts of the project are ahead of schedule, such as repairs to the elementary building's roof.
"The elementary roof replacement's been completed," said Heinrichs. "The new addition, which includes four new classrooms and a utility gym is progressing greatly. Right now, the indications are those items should be completed by the end of semester."
Other components are lagging behind, such as renovations to the district's football field--including new bleachers and a press box.
"The bleachers, right now, should not be a problem for our first home game, which is August 27th," said Heinrichs. "The press box, on the other hand, is a different story. Contractors have some supply issues, as well as transportation, so it's going to be questionable as to whether we'll have a press box for our first home game.
"We do have a meeting scheduled on Thursday of this week to kind of determine whether we can expect that, or not. If the answer is no, then we'll have to take a good hard look at whether we'll be able to host the first home game, or not."
Heinrichs says another challenge involves construction of the new CTE facility on the north side of the high school building, which will house the district's ag and industrial tech classrooms. He says parking could be a problem, as it's being built on part of the building's existing parking lot.
"Parking is going to be very limited for probably at least the first semester of the school year," he said. "So, what we're going to do is ask juniors, sophomores and any younger students that drive to school to park in our baseball/softball parking area, and they'll actually have to use our walking trails to get to the school."
And, the superintendent says replacement of elementary and middle school windows is lagging because of a common problem with other construction projects--a supply shortage.
"We're being told that there is an aluminum shortage," he said. "So, the windows are back ordered. That was supposed to be done this summer. That's not going to happen now. Rather, they'll try to do a window here or there during the school year while we're on breaks."
However, Heinrichs says all projects connected with the bond issue are expected to be completed by next summer.