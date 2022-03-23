(Lenox) -- A Lenox Elementary teacher was recently recognized for excellency in the classroom.
Diane Lange, a longtime elementary teacher in the Lenox Community School District, was presented with WHO 13 Des Moines' Golden Apple Award at a special assembly on Monday. Lange, who has been teaching at the district for 33 years, says she was completely taken aback when she arrived for what she thought was a "fourth quarter" kick off for the district.
"I had asked what the assembly was about and they had told me it was just a 'fourth quarter kickoff' for the kids and the teachers," Lange said. "So when they announced my name, I was completely taken off guard, I was not prepared for something as wonderful as that."
Lange, a Lenox native, says it was rewarding to see her nearly three decades of service to the district pay off.
"I was born here, I went to school here, I graduated here, I met my high school sweetheart here, I even took over for my own kindergarten teacher when she retired," Lange said. "So, as well as others, I put a lot of time and effort into the job, and to have somebody recognize that, to have more than one person recognize it, is fantastic."
On why she has stuck around for over 30 years, Lange says her passion for teaching and working with students has stayed strong.
"I love the kids, I love the job, I've always loved the job," Lange emphasized. "You know there are days. which every teacher can attest to, that you wonder what you're doing and why you're doing it, but I've always loved it."
Lange says she has also stayed tight knit with the Lenox community over the years. WHO 13 hands out the award every month to a teacher that was nominated by their students.