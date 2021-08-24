(Lenox) -- A Lenox woman faces charges following an investigation by Taylor County authorities.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 31-year-old Kristen Oliphant in the 600 block of East Ohio Street Monday. Oliphant was arrested on a Taylor County warrant charging her with two counts of possession of a controlled substance -- third or subsequent offense -- methamphetamine and marijuana.
Oliphant was additionally charged with driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say the warrants were issued following an investigation into a traffic stop made in March in the 100 block of East Michigan Street in Lenox.
Oliphant was taken to the Taylor County Jail pending further court proceedings.