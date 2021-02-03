(Lenox) — A Lenox woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution.
Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa Richard Westphal announced Wednesday that 36-year-old Elizabeth Villanueva was sentenced to 46 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute meth. Villanueva was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release following her prison term and to pay a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
Villanueva pleaded guilty to the charge in October, following her arrest in January 2020 in Taylor County. Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Villanueva’s car and located nearly a half-pound of meth.
The case was investigated by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.