(Nebraska City) -- After a long search, Nebraska City has a new city administrator.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved the appointment of Lou Leone to fill the vacancy left by Grayson Path's resignation back in April. Leone previously served similar positions in Kiowa, Kansas and New London, Wisconsin. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says Leone was selected from among several applicants for the opening.
"I think the total count was 18 resumes," said Bequette. "We reviewed those. We narrowed that down to the four finalists. Each of those went through three different interviews with two commissioners at a time through ZOOM interviews. After that, we chose two, and we had live interviews back on October 16th."
Bequette says Leone's experience stood out among the two candidates interviewed during the live interviews in the council chambers.
"He's got the experience," said Bequette. "He's got time in Kansas, in the Midwest area. Then, he moved up to Wisconsin. New London is about the same size, and a lot of the demographics are the same as what Nebraska City was. So, he's got experience right in line that what we were looking for. He's been a city administrator. Before that, he was a paralegal. He just seemed like the right fit for the city."
Marty Stovall, the city's construction and facilities manager, has served as interim city administrator. Bequette praised Stovall and City Clerk/Treasurer Randy Dunster for their efforts in keeping the city operating in the absence of an administrator.
"We're blessed as a city to have those two in their positions," he said. "They've got a lot of skill, and they have done a great job for the city in this interim time. I kid Marty, saying, 'we'll just keep it going along.' But, he said he can keep the wheels on. He's done a lot more than that. He's done a great job as city administrator. He's looking forward to working with Lou, and getting back to be able to pour more into the construction management position, and all those things."
Nebraska City officials resumed the search for a new administrator back in August after a previous applicant rejected the position. Bequette hopes Leone begins his tenure December 1st. You can hear the full interview with Bryan Bequette on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.