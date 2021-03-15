(Sidney) -- One bridge project is underway, while another is pending in Fremont County.
Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News replacement of the Manti Road Bridge along County Road L-40 is off to a slow start because of the snow and cold weather in late-January and February. Fremont County let the project jointly with Page County's Tarkio Creek Bridge replacement project on County Road J-20.
"Ours is a little different," said Davis. "Ours is a bridge, but it also has grade control for the water. So, we are building a spillway underneath. That's what they're working on now. As soon as they can get the spillway completed, then they'll drive the pilings, do the abutments, set the beams and do all that stuff."
When completed, Davis says motorists will notice some big improvements.
"It'll be a longer bridge," he said. "It'll be a concrete beam bridge. It will also be 30 feet wide. So, you won't have those narrow type bridges. You'll have plenty of room. Then, at some point, I don't know how far down the road, but we would also like to tear up Manti Road, or L-40, and redo the seal coat. But, with all the Missouri River work yet, that's going to be a little while yet, just because of funding.
Davis says no timetable is set for the replacement of the Waubonsie Creek Bridge on County Road L-31. Earlier this month, the county's board of supervisors approved a payment voucher with HGM Associates for more than $13,500 for the project's engineering services. However, Davis says it's still in the design phase.
"We really don't have quite the timeframe yet," said Davis, "just for the fact that we have to see how our funding is going to come out. We're looking at probably $2.5 million. With FEMA, we have to come up with 15%."
Back in February, Fremont County let bids on five different road repair projects associated with the floods of 2019. Some of the projects are included in the county's five-year road plan with the Iowa Department of Transportation approved last week.