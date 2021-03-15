(Hamburg) -- Signs of recovery and remnants of a disaster are evident in one KMAland community hit by the floods of 2019.
"We've certainly begun," said Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain, describing recovery efforts two years after the swollen Missouri River swallowed three-fourths of the community. One of the more recent recovery efforts involved the expansion of the Ditch 6 levee southwest of the community. Plans call for increasing the levee's height by eight feet. City officials were forced to remove dirt reinforcement from the structure following the 2011 flooding. Water then poured over it in March of 2019. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Crain says the reinforced levee will help the community in three ways.
"The first is building that three-mile levee, and building it that tall," said Crain, "which means that it's going to be over a hundred feet wide. In addition to that, the DOT is going to be raising the two roads that go through the levee to the very same height as the levee."
In addition, Crain says the Iowa Department of Transportation is building another levee southwest of Interstate 29 to prevent water from swamping the interstate, as it did two years ago. Construction is also scheduled to begin in April on two new elevated water wells replacing those damaged by the floods.
"We've got one well that is down right now," she said. "It's only operating about 15%. The other one has lost about 15% capacity, so it's running at about 85%. It will help us a great deal for our future, for the future of the 50-plus homes that will be built, and the potential new businesses that will be moving in."
One major sign of the flood's impact is the demolition of five two-story buildings along Main Street. Crain says new structures--and businesses--will fill the voids.
"We have a 30-room hotel that will be breaking construction," said Crain. "The recent plan is in April. We have a locker that's going to be breaking construction on one of those sites. They are just finishing up their paperwork, as a matter of fact. They have all their financing in place. But, it's going to be a meat locker that will do game in the back, and in the front will be a butcher shop."
Crain says all but two of the community's businesses have come back from the disaster. However, the mayor says the community's economy continues to cope with last year's COVID-19 related closures.
"We have struggled like everybody else," she said. "On top of having a disaster to deal with, our businesses have struggled horrifically. But, they call came back but two, and they are still working on trying to be open. I would have to say our citizens are doing their very best by trying to buy local."
Additionally, Crain hopes the paperwork for home buyouts will be completed by later this month, or next month. Sixty-three homes are part of the city's buyout program. Hamburg Economic Development is planning more than 50 new homes in the community. You can hear the full interview with Cathy Crain on our "Morning Line" program at kmaland.com.