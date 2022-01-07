(Council Bluffs) -- Along with several KMAland mayors, U.S. Representative Cindy Axne discussed the potential uses of a recently passed bill, including a $550 billion investment in infrastructure.
During her latest roundtable at the Council Bluffs Public Library Friday morning, Axne met with mayors from Shenandoah, Sidney, Red Oak, Pacific Junction, Hamburg, Glenwood, Farragut, Council Bluffs, and representatives from Stanton, and the Southwest Iowa Planning Council. A serious point of discussion from most mayors present was continued recovery efforts from the 2019 Missouri River flooding. In Fremont County, floods hit the city of Hamburg hard. Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain says the town has nearly completed phase one of disaster recovery but still has over 70 projects in the second phase regarding infrastructure. However, Crain says the investments in infrastructure in her community will be pointless unless issues with the famed Ditch 6 levee are addressed, including the construction of a brand new "u shaped" levee to connect it with the Nishnabotna levee.
"We need a new levee built here, which is this long line about twice as long to connect to the Nishnabotna, and then we need to raise that Nishnabotna levee by about three feet, and then we will be encircled," Crain said. "We talked to the governor about it, and I said to her, 'if were not going to do this, let's just stop what we're doing,' because there's no reason to keep getting new businesses into town and for businesses to repair themselves, after having 18 feet of water in our town from March until September."
Crain says more emphasis from the state and federal governments needed to be placed on prevention rather than just recovery.
Axne concurred with Crain to address the levee issues and address the Nishnabotna.
"Let's do this so we don't have to deal with this for the next eight years for something that should have never happened," Axne said. "I agree with you and when all this was happening and we weren't putting the attention we needed to on the Nishnabotna when we first got the funds because we had to address that issue, but to your point, we got to address the Nishnabotna, and we haven't done that at all."
Pacific Junction Mayor Andy Young, whose town was devastated by the 2019 floods, says levee accreditations are holding up using dollars that could come from the new infrastructure bill.
"If we can get that accomplished then the town itself can move forward, because then the funds can be used," Young said. "But until then, you're giving us all this money that's hanging over us, but we can't use it. So until we get the levees and stuff accredited we're basically at a standstill, except the people that want to come back and then use their own money."
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said while flooding may not have been easily visible, several residents' basements saw significant flooding.
Following the roundtable, Axne told reporters the funds from the infrastructure bill likely wouldn't be able to cover the majority of the levee repairs due to oversight from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. However, Axne says there is still one potential use.
"However, we did talk about for instance we got private levees that aren't covered, and I hope we can see those things in this bill," Axne said. "That's been one of the big issues with Pacific Junction is the two levees that are on private land that the Corps can't oversee and the state doesn't oversee so they've just been let go. So I'm hoping those are the kinds of projects that we can use this funding for."
Other topics of discussion included the expansion of broadband in the region, the absence of housing being addressed in the bill, water and sewer projects in the area, and Axne also says the bill includes one of the first investments into cyber security in infrastructure.