(Rock Port) -- Two years after floodwaters swallowed land along the Missouri River, northwest Missouri officials are taking a new approach to levee repairs.
Following extensive damage to levees in Atchison County, officials with the county's levee district and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources worked with local landowners on the relocation of Levee L-536 further inland. Regan Griffin is a member of the Atchison County Levee District's board of directors. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Griffin says officials determined that moving the levee was a better option than repairing the structure's scour holes and breaches.
"They (the Missouri DNR) came to us originally about that," said Griffin. "We went to the landowners in the community, and got some community support behind it to say, 'can we find a new location for this levee, get it on new ground, realign it so that we give some more space to flow in a high-water event, and start to put that plan together.'"
Dru Buntin is the Missouri DNR's deputy director. Buntin says moving the levee will help prevent future flood damage from occurring.
"Our analysis shows that by setting back the levee, and having more capacity to convey those floodwaters, and not restrict flow," said Buntin, "that in the area of the project, there will be about an eight-tenths of a foot reduction in river stages in future events because of the setback project. So, certainly, we'll have a benefit in this area as a result of this project."
Based on periods of record, Buntin says large-scale repetitive flooding is happening more frequently.
"When you look at the number of record flood events, based on what we've seen in recent years, they are certainly occurring more frequently that they have over the period of record," said Buntin. "So, really, understanding what changes are we likely to see in terms of inflow off of tributaries and into the river, itself, that will help inform the strategies that we, as a region, will want to take when we're looking at some of the areas where we have the most damages occurring in these types of events."
Following two disastrous floods within eight years, Griffin says landowners want better protection from future incidents.
"You see this happen twice in less than 10 years, three times in 30 years--three hundred-year floods in 30 years--you don't just want to do the same thing over and over if you're not seeing a better result," said Griffin. "Part of what we're hoping to see is we're not going to be having to deal with another major flood event like this--or at least the amount of damage caused by a flood like this--if we step back and maybe give the river more of a conveyance."
Construction on the levee setback began last spring, and is expected to be finished this summer. You can hear the full interview with Dru Buntin and Regan Griffin on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.