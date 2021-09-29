(Council Bluffs) -- One local high school has received national recognition for academic and educational excellence.
The Lewis Central High School has been formally recognized as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School. Blue Ribbon Schools are on education's cutting edge, pioneering innovative educational practices from professional learning communities and project-based learning to social and emotional learning and positive behavior systems. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show" Tuesday, Principal Joel Beyenhof says his school is honored to be recognized.
"Obviously, it's great to even be recognized by the Department of Education saying 'hey, we see what you're doing there in Lewis Central at the high school, and would like you to consider applying for this award,'" Beyenhof said. "And we did, obviously there's more details than that, but we were fortunate enough to get selected."
Lewis Central is the only high school in Southwest Iowa to receive the recognition, and one of the just over 300 schools nationwide.
Beyenhof says the application process for the award has changed over time.
"One time in the history of the process, schools could apply to be reviewed for Blue Ribbon status, and then more recently the process has kind of changed," Beyenhof said. "Each state Department of Education nominates schools to apply be considered for the award of a Blue Ribbon."
Beyenhof says the superintendent received a call from the Iowa Department of Education about a year ago.
"Our superintendent received a call from the Iowa Department of Education, asking us to apply Lewis Central High School to consider applying to be considered a National Blue Ribbon School," Beyenhof said. "That was based on exemplary performance over the past several years, and that's kind of how the process got started."
School officials will represent Lewis Central at a two-day awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. on November 4th and 5th.
More information on the National Blue Ribbon Schools program can be found by visiting the programs website. A link to the website and the full interview with Principal Joel Beyenhof can be found with the webstory at kmaland.com.