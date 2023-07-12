(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central Community School District officials have proposed some major infrastructure and facility upgrades.
Early last month, the Lewis Central School Board voted to request a referendum on issuing $90 million in general obligation bonds and place the two-question vote on the November 7 ballot. This is also the first bond issue request by the school district since 1999. Lewis Central School Superintendent Brent Hoesing tells KMA News the proposal covers four main goals. Hoesing says talks of the renovations came after engaging with Shive Hattary Architecture out of Omaha and guidance from a committee comprised of community members, staff, and parents to identify the district's needs. Hoesing says the architects honed in on the school's aging infrastructure, with the superintendent saying there was nearly $80 million worth of possible infrastructure work alone.
"The infrastructure is not in great shape," said Hoesing. "We do well maintaining it, however we have a number of items maybe up to 80% of our current roofs, HVAC, parking lots, etc. that are encroaching on or exceed 20 years--which for a lot of those units is kind of their life span."
However, to also tackle other projects, Hoesing says they are proposing $22 million in infrastructure work, including new roofs on the high school, Titan Hill Elementary, and Kreft Elementary, a new secure entrance, parking lot, and locker, and weight rooms at the high school, stormwater and pavement restoration and playground improvements at Titan Hill, and also a cooling tower replacement at Kreft. Plans also call for replacing the HVAC systems at the high school and Titan Hill.
Meanwhile, the board has also approved purchase agreements of three parcels of land just west of the current campus along East South Omaha Bridge Road for a new $35 million elementary and early childhood center, contingent on the bond issues passage and acceptable site conditions. Hoesing says preschool and daycare have become a growing need in the area.
"We only serve about 85 total preschoolers and we could be serving upwards of 300 and we serve 150 students in our daycare program," Hoesing explained. "We have a waitlist that's six pages long with about 250 more students that are just looking for daycare opportunities for before and after school or non-school days."
Additionally, with 2nd grade coming to the new building, Hoesing says that would allow for additional space at Titan Hill for 3rd-5th graders and smoother transportation for parents and maintenance staff. He adds the new elementary would also allow Kreft to transition to a therapeutic school.
At the middle school, on top of failing sewer systems and lighting, Hoesing says the building built in 1961 isn't up to today's technology standard, and they are proposing nearly $18 million in renovations.
"When the building was built in '61 and then added to in the 1970s and 80s, it really wasn't meant to hold 800 electronic devices on a daily basis so there's very few outlets throughout the building," said Hoesing. "Looking at all the HVAC, roof, tuckpointing, and ADA accessibility is a huge issue in that building as well."
The November vote will also include two questions--one to allow borrowing $90 million and the second to raise the school's tax levy rate by no more than $4.05 per thousand dollars valuation. However, Hoesing says estimates for the proposal indicate they would only need to raise it by $3.60 to $13.84 per thousand, which is still below most schools in the area or districts of similar size. Finally, the district is also looking at a nearly $15 million expansion to the middle school to allow for additional program space, such as Career Technical and Education offerings, or student expansion through new classrooms.
"Right now we don't have any kind of woodworking, metals, or industrial tech courses to speak of at the middle school level," said Hoesing. "Even though we have engineering and other career and technical ed opportunities, the industrial tech piece is really missing at our middle school and right now there's a huge need for skilled laborers in our community. We have a lot of kids too who don't necessarily believe a four-year school is for them so we wan't to make sure we can get them the skills they need to do what they want after graduating high school."
He adds the district is expected to see the number of homes in the community grow by up to 2,000 in the next five to ten years, and any additional students from that would put the middle school in a bind which already has around 24 students in each classroom. The addition would also include new choir and band rooms, the current of which Hoesing says are undersized and could be converted into CTE spaces. More information on the bond issue, including a timeline running through 2029 when the project could be finished, is available on the district's website.