(Council Bluffs) -- An after-school recycling program for one KMAland school district has received a significant financial boost.
The Titan Plastic after-school program offered at the Lewis Central Community School District has recently received over $50,000 in grant money, including $20,000 from Google, grants from the Iowa STEM Best program, the Iowa DNR, and the LC Foundation. The program involves students taking various plastic products such as bags, bottle caps, or milk cartons and going through the recycling process firsthand. Middle School Principal Mandie Reynolds says the program offers several experiences to students.
"Just the life experience and the different skills the kids get a chance to be a part of and see after school as part of this program is insane, I can't even explain," said Reynolds. "So we've had students who have learned complete electrical wiring, because they building the machines that they work on. We have students who are learning about financial skills because as part of the grant writing process, kids understand how much money things cost and what that process looks like."
In keeping the ties with academia, Reynolds says the program, which typically involves 10-12 middle school students every night, also involves a good amount of literacy.
"Because they're learning how to write things and improve their writing to kind of sell their program for sponsors to support them," said Reynolds. "I don't want to sell them short, they've received over $100,000 in grants and that's been such a value to our school as a whole, and the lessons that students are learning are just absolutely amazing."
The district has made plans to utilize the grant dollars to set aside and renovate a room allowing for the program's expansion into the curricula for the 2022-23 school year.
Reynolds says the program also helps get students involved in a school activity, most of which she says might not do otherwise.
"You know we're kind of targeting a different population with some of these programs, and it's really outstanding to see students who maybe would not be as engaged in school, wanting to stay longer and for additional hours, and take different classes," said Reynolds. "Because they know they're going to build some of those skills that are going to benefit them in the future whether they go to college or trade school or whatever career path they may select."
Reynolds made her comments on a recent edition of the KMA "Morning Show," and you can hear the entire interview along with instructors Nathan Van Zante and Dustin Kern below.