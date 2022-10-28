(Hastings) -- A proposed technical education center in KMAland now has its first administrator.
Officials the East Mills School District and Iowa Western Community College recently named Kattie Lewis as the first director of the Southwest Iowa Technical Career Hub. Plans call for locating the future center at East Mills Elementary School in Hastings--once elementary students are relocated to the renovated and expanded East Mills K-12 complex in Malvern. A Nishna Valley High School graduate, Lewis farms with her husband near Emerson and Hastings. Past job experience included stints as a radiologic technologist, instructor, student advisor and director for a community college. Lewis tells KMA News she accepted the job because of her love of education.
"I always enjoyed school as a little girl, all the way through life," said Lewis. "I also have a soft spot for southwest Iowa. I've lived her my whole life--except when I went to college. I can see the impact--and the positive impact--that it's going to have on southwest Iowa, and just share this education with others that I know that can be great career path for them, and their perspective on how they see the world."
Secondly, Lewis hopes to help area businesses thrive--not just survive.
"I come from a farming background," she said, "and we're used to struggles here and there, just like anybody else who's an entrepreneur and having their own business. I feel like I have some talents and gifts I can share to get this off the ground. I have a great team that's around me that's going to help make this happen, so it's not just me doing it. I want to make sure people know that it's a lot of people making it happen, which is pretty great."
Lewis plans to work with Iowa Western, Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates, Avenue Scholars, local businesses, school officials and other partners to develop the center's programming, and help train students for the future workforce.
"We need to look and see will these need to be dynamic--meaning they'll change from time to time," said Lewis, "or will they be something that we offer always? So, we're looking at all those as far as how we're going to design the center, and what programs we're going to offer. That's where our partners come into this, with their data and expertise, and what we to offer as far the knowledge of the community and the area, itself."
Lewis will also serve as a career coach at Iowa Western. Officials hope to open SWITCH in the fall of 2024.