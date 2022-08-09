(Shenandoah) -- One southwest Iowa resident holds the coveted "Iowan of the Day" title for the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Jeannine Liljedahl, president of the Shenandoah Food Pantry, was one of 10 nominees to receive recognition for this year's fair and will be recognized on August 20 at noon on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage. Founded in 1997, the Iowan of the Day award allows the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation to recognize the state's outstanding individuals. Liljedahl says she is thankful to the individual who nominated her and is honored to receive the recognition.
"I was surprised and very excited," said Liljedahl. "I've always loved going to the Iowa State Fair, and it's just a real honor to be recognized that way."
On top of working with the food pantry, Liljedahl also operated the Little Red Wagon in Essex, which now runs through Meals on Wheels in Shenandoah. Liljedahl says her journey with the Shenandoah Food Pantry began nearly 20 years ago after having the urge to get into volunteerism.
"It was really well organized and the people were great, so I've just stock with that volunteering," said Liljedahl. "It's just a really good place to help people, to get food for them, and make some new friends. So it's really been a positive on my part, for my life."
Liljedahl has also served as a board member for Southview Village for low-rent housing, is an active foundation member and gift shop volunteer at the Shenandoah Medical Center, and is part of various local organizations, including PEO, the Shenandoah Book Club, and the Essex Study and Service Club.
Liljedahl says she has always enjoyed volunteering and has continued to involve younger individuals in the area to create positive impacts not only on those receiving assistance but also for the volunteers themselves.
"Volunteers are pretty few and far between, if you're younger you've got families and careers and those kinds of things," said Liljedahl. "So, I just think by making it fun when we have somebody younger come in and being able to mix with adults, it's just a positive influence and I think it's a really good influence in today's world."
Liljedahl says she's also excited to be able to return to the state fair with members of her family.
"I haven't been able to go to the fair for several years so I'm super excited about that, and then my mom, brother, and sister-in-law are also going to be there that day, so that makes me feel really good," said Liljedahl. "It'll just be a great day to be recognized and I really appreciate that."
The Blue Ribbon Foundation gives out the award in conjunction with Cookies Food Products. Liljedahl will also receive accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, a gift bag, Grandstand Concert tickets, use of the Iowan of the Day golf cart, a cash prize, Iowa State Fair admission tickets, and VIP parking.