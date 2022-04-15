(Johnston) -- President Biden's announcement of summertime sales for fuels with higher ethanol blends is welcome news for Iowa farmers.
That's according to Iowa Corn Grower's Association President Lance Lillibridge, who tells KMA News the emergency waiver creates a prime opportunity for Iowa corn growers to make the most of their yields. Biden's announcement comes as his administration faces pressure to combat rising gas prices following bans on Russian oil imports. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday, Lillibridge says it was welcome news to see the President call on Iowa's farmers.
"Earlier this year we put out a request that the President not call other countries to solve the energy issue that we have here, but to call on the farmer, the American Farmer, to solve that problem," said Lillibridge. "And he did just that, and we're going to do just that -- solve the problem."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates the U.S. to have nearly a 1.4 billion corn bushel carry over. Lillibridge, a farmer near Vinton, says the summertime sales allow the ethanol industry to take advantage.
"Being able to grind a few more bushels of corn is great, that's what we want to be able to do instead of having that corn sitting in a pile and being able to put it in a tank, that solves a lot of problems," said Lillibridge. "That means a lot to the farmer and it means a lot to the ethanol industry, and the consumer's the big winner here."
The emergency waiver would allow the sale of fuels such as E-15 between June 1-September 15. The Trump Administration had already allowed the sales in 2019 before a federal appeals court struck down the rule in 2021.
In the fight for lower carbon emissions, Lillibridge points out carbon capture technology provides an opportunity for ethanol to jump ahead of electric vehicles as a renewable energy source.
"With carbon capture technology, we absolutely can see that in the future, and that's going to be a really, really hard thing for electric vehicle technology to beat," said Lillibridge. "So when you look at the farming practices of today that the farmer in Iowa is doing, and how the ethanol industry is become more efficient, and then you add on carbon capture technology on top of that, we're going to be impossible to beat when it comes to carbon footprint."
Lillibridge hopes the waiver, which is in effect for 2022, will open the door for other more permanent solutions for the year-round sales of E-15 or higher fuels, including the Next Generation Fuels Act, introduced by Illinois Democratic Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.
"That would allow us to step into higher blends of ethanol and encourage auto manufacturers to building engines that are high-octane, low-carbon engines," said Lillibridge. "What that would mean to the consumer is a more efficient engine, we'd have a more efficient fuel and less carbon going into our atmosphere, and that fuel is less expensive. So, it would be another huge win for the consumer."
You can hear the full interview with ICGA President Lance Lillibridge below.