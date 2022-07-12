(Glenwood) -- Food, vendors, and flowers will all be combining this weekend between Glenwood and Tabor.
The second annual Lily Fest is set to take place this Saturday, July 16. The event is being held at Hillsdale Lily Garden, which features over 200 varieties of lilies in bloom across 1.25 acres. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," garden owner and operator Todd Peverill says there'll be a lot to check out this weekend at the festival along with the beautiful flowers.
"We're going to have vendors, crafters, local music there," said Peverill. "We also have Fremont County Cattlemen coming in and Sugar Makery will also be there."
Vendors will be selling items such as honey, paintings, birdhouses, and other goods. The musical entertainment for the day will feature Fremont-Mills graduate and professional performer Kelli James throughout the afternoon.
During the course of the day's fun, Hillsdale Lily Garden is accepting donations for the Tanner Foss Project. The non-profit organization helps bring the fine arts to southwest Iowa communities. Peverill says they were inspired to start the fundraiser last year and are excited to have the opportunity to do it again.
"Last year, we had a group of friends that decided to help out the Tanner Foss Project," said Peverill. "So, we put this Lily Fest together last year and had a good turnout and we raised quite a bit of money for them."
Lily Fest begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday and runs until 6 p.m. Parking will be open on the grass around the garden. Information about the day's schedule and Hillsdale Lily Garden is available on their website linked here, and you can listen to the full interview with Todd Peverill below.