(Des Moines) -- The Iowa Legislature is exploring adding more school funding to help students who don't speak English as a first language.
A House subcommittee advanced a bill Thursday morning that would add additional weighting in the state's supplemental aid funding formula for limited-English-proficient students. Currently, any student identified as an English Language Learner is given a 0.22 extra weighting in the formula. The proposal would set up a tiered system, giving more weight to students who need intense English instruction. Christopher Rants is a lobbyist representing Des Moines Public Schools. He says the district is supportive of adding tiers to the weighting.
"We all agree that kids need to learn how to speak English if they are going to be successful in their education and ultimately successful in life," said Rants. "But, we know they all come to school with a different base knowledge. Some kids are coming to school without being literate in their native language. Some kids come to school with some English ability. The conversation that we had is that we want to put more resources in and how do we ensure the resources are going to the kids who really need the most help?"
Under the proposal, the students identified as "intensive" would be given a weighting of 0.3, while "intermediate" English speakers would be weighted at 0.25 for school funding purposes. Lobbyist Emily Piper with the Iowa Association of School Boards says limited English proficiency is an issue that affects districts throughout the state.
"When you take a look at the list of school districts who are above double digits in terms of their percentage of students who are ELL, surprisingly, the majority of them are not urban districts," said Piper. "There are rural districts. There are smaller districts in areas where certain industries might be located. We feel really strongly that -- number one -- we need to move forward with this kind of targeting of resources and then -- number two -- work toward how we can start to increase the amount of funding that goes into that."
Representative Cecil Dolecheck -- a Republican from Mount Ayr -- chaired the subcommittee. He says he supports the bill, but the funding levels may need adjusted after an analysis on what the extra state aid would do to the state's budget.
"We will be looking at an amendment, quite possibly, to try and set that funding level at a level that we think the state can afford and support within our budget constraints," said Dolecheck. "With that being said, I'm not sure what that will be yet, but that will be forthcoming."
Regardless of the funding level, Dolecheck says adding additional funding for non-native English speaking students is a good method to increase school performance as a whole.
"It's time that we start addressing some of the needs in some of the schools that are failing," said Dolecheck. "This is definitely one area where we can put some money where it will do the most good to help bring those school districts that are struggling in this category the needed resources that they need."
The bill is now eligible for debate in the House Education Committee.