(Undated) -- Factors related to the continuing coronavirus threat, and the big push for mail-in voting, have limited the number of precincts open for today's Iowa Primary.
Polls are open until 9 this evening for voters wishing to cast ballots in person, rather than using absentee ballots. County auditors across KMAland were forced to consolidate polling places for this election, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, and a shortage in the number of poll workers. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen recently told KMA News the number of precincts in Page County have been consolidated to three for this election. One of the consolidated polling places is located in Clarinda.
"It will be at the (Lied Public) Library, still, but it will combine Clarinda wards 1 and 2 together," she said, "as well as Amity, Buchanan, East River, Douglas, Harlan, Noway, Nebraska and Valley townships, as well as any citizens from Braddyville, College Springs, Hepburn, Shambaugh and Yorktown."
Wellhausen says other precincts are consolidated into Essex City Hall, and the Greater Shenandoah Historical Society building.
"In Essex, voters will vote if they live in Essex, Pierce or Fremont Township," she said. "Then, at the Shenandoah Historical Society, that will now include Shen wards 1, 2 and 3, as well as Colfax, Grant, Lincoln, Morton, Tarkio and Washington townships, as well as Blanchard, Coin and Northboro."
Only one precinct is open for all of Fremont County today. All in-person voting will take place at Sidney High School. The move consolidates the number of precincts from five to one. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen says safety concerns and a shortage of poll workers due to COVID-19 are the main reasons for the temporary change.
"Back when we had to make this decision, there were a lot of unknowns," said Owen. "We had a great deal of trouble lining up poll workers. People were just kind of afraid. As you know, a lot of our poll workers are elderly, retired citizens of Fremont County. So, our first priority is to keep them safe. This seemed to be our best option, due to a lack of people willing to work, and able to work."
Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke tells KMA News the number of precincts in her county were reduced from seven to two. Burke says voting will take place at precincts in Red Oak and Stanton.
"Those voters that vote in the Elliott Community Building, Red Oak First Christian Church and the Red Oak Fire Station will be voting at the Red Oak Gold Fair Building," she said. "Any voters that vote at the Grant Fire Station and the Villisca Community Building will now be voting at the Stanton Fire Station. This is a little inconvenience, and it's minor, but this is only a temporary move due to the COVID-19 (pandemic)."
In Mills County, Auditor Carol Robertson says Glenwood High School is one of the consolidated precinct locations.
"For instance, I'm using the Glenwood Community High School," she said. "And, I am putting all of the Glenwood precincts--ward 1, 2 and 3--plus Glenwood Township. Then, I'm adding Pacific Township, Lyons and Plattvillle townships to that one."
Voters in Malvern, plus Silver Creek, Center and Rawles Townships, plus the portion of Tabor in Mills County will vote at the Lakin Community Center in Malvern. St. John's Lutheran Church in Mineola is the precinct for voters in Oak and Saint Mary Townships, Silver City and Ingraham Townships. And, residents in Hastings plus Henderson, Emerson and Anderson, and White Cloud, Deer Creek and Indian Creek Townships will vote at East Mills Elementary School in Hastings. Residents in other KMAland counties should contact their local county auditor's offices for further voting information.
KMA News will have results on the Iowa AND Missouri Primaries after 9 this evening. Results will also be available on-line at kmaland.com.