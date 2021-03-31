(Rock Port) -- Atchison County election officials hope for a good turnout for next Tuesday's municipal elections.
That's despite a lack of contested rates on the April 6th election ballot. Atchison County Clerk Suzette Taylor says residents will have one countywide issue to vote on, regarding the Atchison County Health Department's tax levy.
"The Atchison County Health Department has a question to increase their tax levy from 10 cents to 15 cents (per hundred dollars assessed valuation)," said Taylor. "So, that is the one countywide issue we have. And then, all of the other issues on our ballot this time are just renewals."
Special road district levies are up for four-year renewals in both Watson and Langdon. Residents in Rock Port and Watson will also decide whether to renew general municipal purpose levies for another four-year period. Taylor says the number of mayoral, alderman and school board races in the county are few and far between.
"There's an alderman race in the city of Westboro," she said. "Then, there is an alderman race, and we've had someone file as a write-in in the city of Rock Port. So, basically, there's basically not a lot of things on the ballot that are going to be pulling people out early. Hopefully, it will be a nice day on Election Day, and we will have a nice turnout at the polls, though."
Other races include one in the Fairfax R-3 School District, where three candidates are running for two spots on the district's school board. There's also a mayoral and alderman-at-large race in Wesboro. Taylor hopes the turnout at the polls will be bigger than the absentee vote thus far.
"Basically, our residents in the long term care facilities are about the only requests that we've had," said Taylor. "Hardly no in-person traffic at the courthouse for voting absentee. That's basically due to there's just not a lot of opposition on the ballot this April."
Taylor says there is one precinct location change from the November general elections. She says the Tarkio polling location has been moved back to its original venue.
"In November, we moved it up to the community building," she said, "just to allow us that extra space with the numbers that we were going to have for that election, so we could social distance. But, with this being a small election, we are back at the normal polling location, which is the Farmers State Bank right there on Main Street."
Other precincts remain as is. Fairfax voters cast ballots at Fairfax City Hall, while Rock Port residents vote at the Velma Houts Building on the Atchison County Fairgrounds. Watson and Westboro residents vote at each city's community room. Polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.