(Glenwood) -- A Lincoln man was booked for several drug charges in Mills County over the weekend.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old David Andrew Farr of Lincoln was arrested shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 195th Street and Lambert Avenue. Authorities say Farr was booked on unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Farr was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,300 bond.
