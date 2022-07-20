David Andrew Farr
(Glenwood) -- A Lincoln man was booked for several drug charges in Mills County over the weekend.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old David Andrew Farr of Lincoln was arrested shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 195th Street and Lambert Avenue. Authorities say Farr was booked on unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Farr was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,300 bond.

More from the Mills County Sheriff's Office is available below:

Download PDF Mills County Sheriff's Office Release 07/20/22

