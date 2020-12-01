(Percival) – A Nebraska man was arrested following a late night traffic stop in Fremont County.
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says 20-year-old Dretavious Evans of Lincoln was arrested for carrying weapons, and providing false identification to law enforcement. Evans was a passenger in a vehicle stopped near the Highway 2 Missouri River Bridge shortly before midnight Monday. Deputies made contact with Evans, who allegedly provided law enforcement with fraudulent identification information. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and a loaded firearm was found in the vehicle as well as an undisclosed amount of marijuana.
Evans is being held in the Fremont County Jail on 10% of $2,000 bond. The driver was cited for traffic violations and released.