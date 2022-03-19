(Corning) -- The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reports a pair of arrests for child endangerment and drunken driving on Saturday.
At approximately 3:13 PM, deputies were patrolling Highway 34 at the intersection of Union Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted for speed and upon further investigation both Lakisha Boston, 41, and Caitlin Larabee, 34, of Lincoln, Nebraska were arrested.
The driver, Boston, was arrested and charged for OWI 1st offense and one count of child endangerment while the passenger, Larabee, was charged with two counts of child endangerment.
Both Boston and Larabee were transported to the Adams County Jail while the minors were released to a guardian. Boston is being held on $3,000 cash bond while Larabee is being held on $4,000 cash only bond.