(Shenandoah) -- A Lincoln woman was booked for several charges in Shenandoah Saturday morning.
The Shenandoah Police Department says 51-year-old Stacey Kay Lee of Lincoln was arrested after deputies were dispatched to the Casey's General Store on Highway 59 around 1:10 a.m. Following an investigation, authorities say Lee was arrested for possession of a controlled substance 1st offense, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
Lee was unable to post $1,600 bond and was taken to the Page County Jail.