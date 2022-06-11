Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.