(Shenandoah) -- You might say Shenandoah's Park Playhouse is a real jungle these days.
That's because some talented young performers are gearing for a big production later this month. Final rehearsals are underway for the Southwest Iowa Theater Group's production of "The Lion King Jr." Performances take place July 14-17 and 21-24 at the playhouse's Stan Orton stage. Julie Murren directs this young people's stage version of the classic Disney movie. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Tuesday morning, Julie says she selected "the Lion King Jr." as this year's summer production for two main reasons.
"Number one, there were a lot of feature roles, and I had a lot of talented kids," said Julie. "And, I wanted to make sure I could feature as many as I could. But also, I feel like because this is our fourth year doing our junior musical, I feel like our kids have been so well trained, they were ready for a challenge. I would say this is the probably the must challenging junior production that they offer."
Jack Murren portrays the adult Simba. Jack says the junior stage production is different from the animated version in many ways.
"The stage production has a lot of added songs to make at least the Broadway versions a lot longer," said Jack. "And, the costumes are more Broadway--they look more real and less cartoony. The ensemble characters change their costumes a lot, and play grasslands, or stars or hyenas."
Drew Morelock, who plays the villainous Scar, says the show is a blockbuster in terms of cast numbers.
"We've never had this many kids in a show," said Morelock. "We have 37 in total, ages 10 to 18. They're from Shenandoah, Clarinda, Yorktown, and about a fourth of the cast has never been in production, so that's a huge learning curve for them."
Other cast members include Auri Trowbridge, who plays omnipresent medicine mandrill, Rafiki.
"Rafiki pops up like here and there, in just about every other scene," said Trowbridge. "You notice that they're there, until they're right there. It's just fun to pop up in the middle of the scene--like right here and there, right here and there--all the time."
Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2. For reservations, call 712-246-1061. The full interview with Julie Murren and cast members is available here: