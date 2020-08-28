(Clarinda) -- Live music is coming to Clarinda next weekend as a part of the Lied Public Libraries Community Concert Series.
This free concert will be held at the library next Saturday from two to three in the afternoon. In order to maintain safety the concert will be held outdoors and the audience can bring lawn chairs to space out. This concert will feature Nicole Springer.
“I’m so excited to bring some of my original music and some of my favorite covers to the Lied Public Library,” Springer said. “I’m a singer songwriter and write very personal songs about healing and there is a lot of heartfelt material and I am just ready to bring it to Iowa for the first time, my first time there.”
Springer has numerous awards as an artist including a recent one. She was recognized as one of the finalists in 2019 for The Pitch Best Kansas City Vocalist. Springer also spoke on the excitement to get back to music in a pandemic.
“This opportunity is amazing and I’ve been grateful. I went about three and a half months without a single show and that’s the longest I’ve gone without performing,” Springer said. “I know people want to connect and be together as a community and so this is imperative to my mental health to be able to sing my songs, share my story and connect with people.”
Springer spoke that her voice has some jazz, soul, gospel and also some Alanis Morisette influence. To find out more about Nicole Singer and hear some of her music you can go to nicolespringersings.com. Springer explained the importance of live music.
“It’s important to us collectively for our mental health as a community. Live music is something that can not be replaced, it’s a very unique experience and I feel like one of the few ways people can connect anymore,” Springer said.
To hear the full interview with Nicole Springer click below.