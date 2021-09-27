(Red Oak) -- Iowa's Healthiest State Initiative will be coming to Montgomery County next week.
As part of the statewide initiative, Live Well Montgomery County is putting on a "Walk for Life" event on October 6th. Montgomery County Family YMCA Executive Director John Blomsted tells KMA News this year's event is one he feels a number of people can participate in to promote a healthy lifestyle.
"Basically it's to get people outside or inside, depending on the weather, to walk for 30 minutes to help Iowa achieve the ranking of being the healthiest state in the United States," Blomsted said. "The program, it's kind of sponsored by Delta Dental, you know basically we just want people to get out and exercise by taking a 30-minute walk."
Blomsted says those wishing to participate can walk just about anywhere including at the Montgomery County YMCA, in their neighborhood, Stanton's Viking Center, or any area walking trail.
To help promote the walk and a healthier lifestyle, Blomsted says the YMCA is offering free passes for those registered.
"If participants walk at least the 30 minutes and they complete their walk by 7:30 in the evening on that Wednesday, October 6th, we will give them two free guest passes to the YMCA, and that would be good for the next year," Blomsted said. "It's just another way not only to promote health for the walk, but also maybe get some new people who haven't really been into the Y or haven't been in the Y for a while, and to see what the facility offers and things like that."
Blomsted says those who are unable to register on the website, can do so by visiting the YMCA front desk, or contacting them at 712-623-2161, to ensure they are entered for the guest passes.
On top the physical benefits, including a healthier heart, endurance, and an overall better cardiovascular system, Blomsted says 30 minutes of activity can help improve mental health as well.
"I like to go out for 30 minutes a day just to clear my mind, it helps with the stress relief and things like that," Blomsted said. "Just to make a plan for the day in your mind, or if you've had a tough day at work getting outside, especially on the beautiful days we've had recently, getting that fresh air in you just helps you have a more positive outlook on life and what's going on in it."
Blomsted says the statewide Healthiest State Initiative started roughly a decade ago when Iowa ranked well below average in it's overall population health.
"The Governor at that time put out a challenge of 'we need to improve this, we want to be the healthiest state in the United States,'" Blomsted said. "So there's been different events that the Healthiest State Initiative does, different programs they sponsor throughout the year. This one's kind of an easy one to do, because it doesn't cost anybody anything, you just got to put a pair of shoes on and walk for 30 minutes."
Those interested in registering for the event can go to the Iowa's Healthiest State event website, or contact the Montgomery County Family YMCA. A link is provided with the webstory at kmaland.com.