(Urbandale) -- The Living History Farms is set to renew their partnership with Silos and Smokestacks this weekend at their annual Grain Harvest event.
Elizabeth Serdel, Living History Farms spokesperson, says the 500-acre historical site is to help Iowans understand and learn about the rich agricultural history of the state.
"We start with a 1700 Ioway farm, then we have an 1850 pioneer farm, and a 1900 horse-powered farm all of which are available for visitors to tour and we have historical interpreters there," Serdel said. "We also have an 1876 town that shows, not only a snapshot of what a town in Iowa would look like at that time, but it also really demonstrates the relationship between the rural and town in Iowa's history."
Serdel says Silos and Smokestacks is one 55 National Heritage Areas in the United States and is recognized by Congress due to it's combination of natural, cultural, historic, and recreational resources. Silos and Smokestacks was established in 1996 to celebrate Iowa's contribution to world agriculture and is the only National Heritage Area in the state.
Serdel says the partnership keeps Living History Farms as a Silos and Smokestacks site, and that there are multiple reasons to be celebrating this weekend.
"Silos and Smokestacks encompasses 30-some colonies here in Iowa, and it was actually established 25 years ago," Serdel said. "So we're celebrating the renewal of this partnership with Living History Farms being a Silos and Smokestacks site, at the same time we celebrate 25 years of Silos and Smokestacks being in Iowa."
The signing will officially take place late Saturday morning. Following the signing will be the annual Grain Harvest, which Serdel says covers a topic that would have been a big deal during the historical years of Iowa's history.
"Obviously harvest would have been a very big deal on an early Iowa farm, so what we do on Grain Harvest day, is we demonstrate the different ways that harvesting would have happened through the years," Serdel said. "We will demonstrate bringing in a harvest with hand power, with horse power, and what would have been very new invention at the time, the steam engine."
The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and tickets are available in advance at the Living History Farms website or at the door. Those wishing to attend the signing will pay the usual museum fee and should arrive around 9:30 a.m. to accommodate for the tractor ride to the 1900 farm.