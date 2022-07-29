(Urbandale) -- Early registration is now underway for a popular cross-country run that returns after a two-year break.
This November, the Living History Farms Race is back for five miles of adventure. First started in 1979, the event sees hundreds of runners come out and test their endurance. Elizabeth Sedrel says runners can expect a variety of terrain.
"Runners can expect to run through fields, along woodland trails," said Sedrel. "There are two creek crossings, so getting muddy and wet is absolutely guaranteed. They'll also have a chance to run past our historic farm sites along the way."
The race starts and finishes within the 1876 town of Walnut Hill, and travels by the Ioway, Pioneer, and Horse-Powered farms.
While the race tends to follow the same course, some recent weather phenomena of a derecho and micro-burst have altered plans a bit. Although they've had to adjust to making the five mile path, Sedrel says the overall feel hasn't changed.
"It won't be the exact same course that people who've run it many, many times will remember from past years," said Sedrel. "There'll be some stretches that are familiar. But the overall feel of running out in the country through historic farm sites, that'll remain."
Of course, Sedrel says that one unique feature of the race will still be the same this year.
"This race comes not too far after Halloween, and people really enjoy dressing up in costumes," said Sedrel. "We don't require costumes. You can run in whatever you choose, but costumes are absolutely encouraged. We just ask people understand the costumes will probably not emerge from this race quite the same condition they went in."
Early registration for the Living History Farms Race is open from now until September 12 at a price of $50. Registration will be capped at 1,000 runners. All entrants receive a knit beanie, with race finishers getting a medal. A post-race meal will also be served. To register or learn about additional events, visit lhf.org/events. You can hear the full interview below.