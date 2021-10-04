(Urbandale) -- One area history museum has received a large amount of money through a federal grant.
The Living History Farms Museum in Urbandale has received a $193,402 Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan, or SHARP, grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Living History Farms Spokesperson, Elizabeth Serdel, says the grant was designed to help museums, and other similar organizations, recover and rebuild from losses suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Serdel says the grant will help the museum in exploring the Ioway Culture.
"It's going to rebuild some of our staff capacity, and we're really excited that we're going to be able to put some dedicated staff at our 1700 Ioway Farm, and also at our Flynn Farm Site," Serdel said. "Because both of these sites are going to be help us tell the stories of Iowans who haven't necessarily been represented in the telling of Iowa history."
Serdel says the two sites will explore the Ioway heritage in Iowa, as well as the immigrant heritage in Iowa at the 1870s Flynn Farm site.
Not only that, Serdel added the new positions will allow for the museum to accomplish multiple goals.
"It gives us the capacity to tell these stories in a much more complete way, and also in a much more representative and inclusive way," Serdel said. "It also is going to allow us to become a partner in community-wide Juneteenth celebrations in 2022, which we're really excited about."
Serdel says six of the eight positions will be full-time, dedicated employees for the two sites. She says the application process for the grant was a quite detailed one given the large amount of money involved.
"Our community relations director wrote the grant proposal, and as you can imagine for a grant of this size, it was very detailed," Serdel said. "He had to do a lot of research, a lot of planning, and a lot of very detailed accounting of how we would spend this money."
Serdel says the money will also go towards bringing back a program registrar and a curator of collections and archives position.
However, Serdel says the money also comes at a opportune time as the museum prepares for the 40th Anniversary of the 1700 Ioway Farm next year.
The National Endowment for the Humanities announced a total of $87.8 million in SHARP grants Monday. Other Iowa organizations receiving grants included the Loras College, the Dubuque Museum of Art, and the Iowa Museum Association.