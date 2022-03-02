(Undated) -- Special elections on bond issue referendums in KMAland Tuesday yielded mixed results.
Voters in the Creston School District rejected a $24.9 million bond issue for renovations to the district's elementary and high school buildings. Unofficial results from the Union County Auditor's Office show the bond issue failed to receive the necessary 60% supermajority, with 610 yes votes--or 55/6%, to 487 no votes--or 44.3%. However, Creston voters approved a 25-year revenue purpose statement with almost 60% of the vote, 656 yes to 444 no. A simple majority was necessary in order for the statement to pass. Approval allows the district to borrow against future SAVE revenue to support education and facilities.
The outcome was different in the Logan-Magnolia School District, where voters said yes to an $8.4 million bond issue for additions at the elementary and junior/senior high school building. Unofficial results from the Harrison County Auditor's Office show the bond issue passing with more than 68% of the vote, 790 yes to 370 no. The referendum's passage allows for construction of additional elementary and high school classrooms, as well as construction of a new gym holding up to 1,200 people. The new gym would also be built to serve as a tornado shelter for students and staff.
Elsewhere, voters in the West Harrison School District approved a physical plant and equipment levy referendum with almost 57% of the vote, 140 yes-to-106. And, an $8.8 million bond issue for facilities renovations in the Woodbine School District passed with more than 70% of the vote, 305-to-129.