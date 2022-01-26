(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia school district recently announced a partnership with Iowa Western, Missouri Valley, West Harrison, and Tri-Center for a new Regional Career Center.
Christi Gochenour, secondary principal at Logan-Magnolia, joined the School Chatter, on KMA, recently to discuss the partnership.
“This is something we are so excited about. So we started,” Gochenour said. “We've talked about trying to get a regional Career Center where students can go and with a partnership with Iowa Western be able to earn a certification in one of the trades are the CTE areas career and tech education areas.”
Gochenour says she's hopeful the career center will be ready for Fall of this year.
“What we're hoping right now is in the fall, this coming fall of 2022. We will have a regional center it's going to be located in Missouri Valley. We are going to use, Iowa Western has purchased, the Crossroads building workshop area, and in that, we will have welding certification, which we are currently offering right now at our school at Logan-Magnolia. West Harrison and Missouri Valley and us. We have all students coming in there right now, and they're able to at the end of this year we'll have a certification in welding,” Gochenour continued. “Then we will also have electrical, construction trades, and precision ag, are the four areas that we're looking at.”
You can hear the full interview with Gochenour below.