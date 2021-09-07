(Shenandoah) -- The approaching 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is particularly poigniant for the victims' loved ones.
Kim Leninger is longtime coordinator for Shenandoah's M-A-Y Mentoring program. Leininger's nephew, Douglas Ketchum, perished in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11th, 2001. Ketchum was a stockbroker with Cantor Fitzgerald, and was working on the 104th floor of the trade center's north tower when a hijacked jetliner crashed into it, and died when the towers later collapsed. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Leninger says her nephew was climbing the corporate ladder when he lost his life.
"While most of our family are really small town people," said Leininger, "Doug loved the city, and he was very enthusiastic about his work there. He really, really loved his job, and the excitement of the city, and he was just kind of getting his life going."
Leininger was driving to work that day when she first heard of the attacks. As she watched the unfolding developments on television in the Shenandoah School District's central office, Leninger says the realization that a family member was in peril at the Twin Towers set in.
"When I realized where this was," said Leininger, "I knew my nephew worked there. And of course, the terrible thoughts started running through your head. It was just one of those things where I knew this wasn't going to be good. You always have that hope that maybe the person I know, or my family member got out or didn't work that day. But that wasn't the case."
Leninger says Ketchum made one last phone call to his parents.
"He said, 'you know, we don't really know what's going on, but our room is full of spoke, and we can't get out,'" she said. "He was able to tell his parents that he loved him, but that's really the last they heard from him."
Twenty years later, she says her family still feels the void left by what she calls the "senseless situation" that took his life. Leininger says one way to remember Ketchum is to honor the things he cared about.
"He had a very strong faith," said Leininger. "He was just really exuberant, loved life. I think we have to take away things that were important to him, and keep those things going that were important to him."
Leininger hopes residents attend Shenandoah's Patriots Day ceremony Saturday at noon at Bogart Park, or pause sometime this weekend to remember the victims of 9/11. You can hear the full interview with Kim Leininger here: