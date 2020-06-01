(KMAland) -- Many older Iowans across the state can obtain vouchers for farmers markets thanks to the Connections Area Agency on Aging.
Aubury Krueger with the Connections Area Agency joined KMA's Morning Routine program Monday morning to discuss the program.
"I've been at Connections for 16 years," Krueger said. "Our goal is to work with older Iowans and their caregivers to keep them in their homes as long as it's safe."
The amount of vouchers that will be distributed is limited, so Krueger urges those wishing to receive one to be proactive.
"It's first come, first serve," Krueger said. "If you hear about this and are 60 or older, call our 1-800 number."
Vouchers are good for up to $30. Eligible participants must be over the age of 60 and meet the income criteria.
The application process started today. Those wishing to apply can contact the Connections Area Agency's 1-800 number at 1-800-432-9209.