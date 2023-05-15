(Clarinda) -- An author with KMAland roots is set to appear at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda Monday.
Dr. Rebecca Faber grew up in the Greenfield, IA, area and drew her writing inspiration from a teacher at a young age.
“[My love for writing] first developed when I was in fifth grade,” Faber said. “I had a wonderful teacher who gave us an assignment where we had to write a poem. I had always been a reader but had never really thought about writing, and that exercise of writing that poem just started a whole new thing in my brain that writing could be something that was enjoyable for me.”
Faber will speak on her book, One Small Photo, which is a collection of poems and short stories inspired by military service from her family members.
During her time as faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Faber observed the ‘Ruck March,’ where military members from the University of Iowa and Nebraska march to Center Point the week of the Iowa vs. Nebraska football game.
“The more I thought about it, the more I thought maybe I could have more of an ongoing donation,” Faber said. “I pulled together a number of poems and one short story that I had written and published it. A percentage of the sales from this book is donated to the Military and Veterans Success Center to help with their expenses for the Ruck March.”
Faber will speak at the Clarinda Lied Public Library Monday from 6-8 P.M.
