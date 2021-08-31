(Oakland) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so does one local non-profits inability to use state funding dollars.
In their regular board meeting last Thursday, the Boost 4 Families Board discussed a large sum of funding from the previous year that had yet to be used. Board Executive Director, Michelle Franks, says the lack of usage of the nearly $30,000, can be tied to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had some funding that was unused, because of the resulting effects of the pandemic and the ability to provide services to families," Franks said. "And also having some reduction in preschool tuition assistance and transportation, that are typically funded through the Boost 4 Families board."
Franks says the board was holding off on spending the money in hopes the situation with the pandemic would turn around, however they ran out of time.
With this in mind, Franks says the board discussed potential opportunities to use the Early Childhood Iowa funding.
"The board discussed some opportunities to make some investments in child care within the three counties, in addition to the support that they're already providing to some of our child care centers in Cass, Mills, and Montgomery Counties, " Franks said. "So we'll be issuing a targeted request for proposals to existing child care centers within those three counties, to identify some ways we can put that funding back to work that is in line with Early Childhood Iowa and is also of the most benefit to our three county area."
Franks says there were two areas that were hit the most in terms of demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, the first of which was preschool tuition assistance.
"I think part of that was, people were just keeping their little ones home or finding alternative care during the week," Franks said. "We also, anecdotally, are hearing that a lot of parents are staying home right now because of the fallout in the workforce. So we saw a significant reduction in the number of preschool tuition grants requested from our preschool programs."
Franks says transportation assistance was the other area hit hard. She says for similar reasons, less students were in need of transportation resulting in less demand for funding.
Boost 4 Families receives funding from a number of state departments, however Early Childhood Iowa is their main source.
"Early Childhood Iowa is under the Iowa Department of Management, and it is a pool of funds that goes out to all 99 counites in Iowa," Franks said. "It's funding that is combined from the Department of Public Health, Department of Education, and Department of Human Services. So there is this shared pool of dollars that then, in turn, goes back out to local Early Childhood Iowa boards."
Other services Boost 4 Families provides for families in their three-county region include home support programs, funding for a number of after school programs in the area, and multiple child care centers as well.