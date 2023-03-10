(Shenandoah) -- Four local churches are hosting a fun food competition for a good cause.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, First Congregational Church and First Presbyterian Church of Shenandoah are staging their seventh annual Soup Cook-off fundraiser.
The money raised, which will all come from free-will donations, will be donated to Heifer International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ‘ending poverty and hunger’ through agriculture, according to Pastor Rick Sleyster.
“Heifer International is committed to providing people in local communities with livestock, trees or with different resources agriculturally that improve their life,” Sleyster said. “
The soup cook-off itself provides an easy, exciting opportunity for the community and anyone is welcome to participate.
“The premise is pretty simple,” Sleyster said. “We invite people to bring what they believe is their best soup or something that they want to share. We have cans by every crock pot of soup. We take a free-will donation at the door if people are so inclined to do that, because it goes to a great cause. And then, people vote with money for their favorite soup.”
The 7th Annual Soup Cook-off will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Shenandoah at 5 P.M. Sunday, March 12.
