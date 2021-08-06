(Clarinda) -- Taylor Pharmacy in Clarinda is celebrating 90 years of service in the community.
Taylor Pharmacy for the rest of today will be providing plenty of items in their main lobby for customers and visitors to view. Pharmacist Gordon Reed, who has been with the pharmacy for nearly 45 years, in an interview with KMA News, says there is a number of artifacts from the pharmacy's history.
"We've pulled out some old paperwork, (and) some old prescriptions," Reed said. "We used to have a soda fountain, so we have some soda fountain artifacts that are being displayed. Mr. Taylor did get a 50-year award for being a pharmacist, he got his license in 1919, and in 1969 he received a 50-year pharmacy award."
Reed added they also have the purchase papers from when his father bought the pharmacy from Mr. Taylor himself. He added they will also be having giveaways including mousepads with the 90th anniversary logo, frisbees, ball point pens, and sunglasses.
Part of what has made the local pharmacy unique, Reed says, it is one of the few, if not the only, building in Clarinda that has had the same type of business in it since its construction.
"I believe it was built in the 1880s, there was a pharmacy in there at that time, and then it just passed on from one pharmacist to another," Reed said. "I think Mr. Taylor was probably the fourth pharmacy, dad was the fifth, and when my father passed away I took over from there."
On top of this, Reed says the pharmacy also made some expansions in the early 70s.
"We expanded (in) 1971, we bought the building next door to us to the south which at that time was a Coast to Coast building," Reed said. "We knocked out the wall between the two buildings and opened up the pharmacy to a two store front and it's been that way ever since."
Reed says the pharmacy has provided several services to the community, most of which are typical of your retail pharmacy.
"Well we got a full time retail pharmacy, so we've got prescriptions of course, we got some durable medical equipment, we got a full gift line out front, a full Hallmark line of cards, assorted candies, (and) front-end over the counter," Reed said.
Reed says he is appreciative of the patronage from the community that has helped keep the pharmacy running for nine decades. The pharmacy is open until 5 p.m. for customers or anybody who is interested in seeing some of the history.