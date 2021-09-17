(Randolph) -- KMAland farmers are among those on the front line of the battle to sustain the renewable fuels industry in the country.
Carl Jardon is chair and past president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association. A longtime farmer near Randolph, Jardon recently drafted an open letter to Texas Senator Ted Cruz prior to appearance at a campaign event for Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson in Central City. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Jardon says his letter reminded Cruz of his mixed messages on renewable fuels sent in Iowa and New Hampshire during the 2016 presidential campaign.
"When he was here in Iowa campaigning for president," said Jardon, "he said all the right things about ethanol, and how he was going to support it. But, as soon as he got to New Hampshire, he ridiculed Iowa and Iowa farmers. He said, 'all he had to do is use the right works, and Iowa farmers would go along with him.' But, when he comes back again, we're going to hold him to the task that he's really not a fan of ethanol at all."
Jardon says the ICGA and other pro-renewable fuels groups continues to face an uphill battle in Congress. However, he noted recent bright spots: one is a bill cosponsored by Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos and Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne called the Next Generation Fuels Act.
"That would promote using more ethanol to clean up the environment," he said. "It's a low-carbon, high-octane option for our families, and for the family car, to clean up the environment faster, and support Iowa and Midwest farmers, versus companies in the Mideast who don't like us very much."
In addition, Jardon says the $1 billion in funding for renewable fuels infrastructure pushed by Axne as part of the Build Back Better Act would boost the biofuels industry.
"The premise of that is to help stations if they have to break concrete to put in ethanol pumps," said Jardon. "It would help them to pay for infrastructure, and just change the card reader so that every pump could read the chip reader."
Jardon adds biofuels continue to recover from the Renewable Fuel Standards waivers granted to oil refineries during the Trump Administration, which he called "a big blow" to the industry. You can hear the full interview with Carl Jardon here: